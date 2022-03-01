Meet: WR/TE/DE Braden Downs

Name: Braden Downs

School: Knoxville

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 20o pounds

Position: WR/TE/DE

Twitter: @Bradenndowns7

Instagram: Bradenndowns

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Boom Midwest 7on7

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16523049/617ebef704284b043830fba8

Are any college coaches following you?

A few D3’s around my area like Monmouth college and Knox college. And NIU came in and talked to me at school.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I will outwork everyone i’m going against. I’m very coachable and will listen to what i’m being told.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

I would have to say playing my schools rivals when we were both 7-0 and it was probably the best atmosphere i’ve ever played in, we did come up short by one point but it was a great experience.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is delaine walker, he’s my favorite because i’ve met him multiple times i’m a titans fan and also he’s a shorter tight end but still had a great career and i’m also a smaller tight end.