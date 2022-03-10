Meet: 2023 OL Mike Barretto
Name: Mike Barretto
School: Taft
Graduation year: 2023
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 265 pounds
Position: OL
Twitter: @Mikebarretto76
Instagram: NA
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team training and lifting
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12872349/61986c263df596086023ec7a
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
minnesota state moorhead, university of st thomas, illinois state, brown university, dartmouth university
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I am a very good learner, very hard worker, and will do whatever
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Beating our rivals twice in one season
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Quentin Nelson, he is one of the best OL there is right now.