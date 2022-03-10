Meet: 2023 OL Mike Barretto

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Mike Barretto

School: Taft

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 265 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @Mikebarretto76

Instagram: NA

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team training and lifting

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12872349/61986c263df596086023ec7a

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

minnesota state moorhead, university of st thomas, illinois state, brown university, dartmouth university

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am a very good learner, very hard worker, and will do whatever

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Beating our rivals twice in one season

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Quentin Nelson, he is one of the best OL there is right now.