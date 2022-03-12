Meet: 2023 DE Jacque Gariepy

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Jacque Gariepy

School: Glenbrook South

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 230 pounds

Position: DE

Twitter: @Jacque_Gariepy

Instagram: Jacque_Gariepy

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

EFT Sports Performance

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13057467/619bc11aab922807b85c754c

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Drake University, South Dakota, St. Thomas

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I strongest and most unique quality is my coachability. I am very adaptable and I adjust quickly.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moment in my football career was winning in the round of sixteen against Hinsdale Central and making it to my school's third elite eight appearance.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is JJ Watt. He's my favorite player because I've been a Wisconsin fan my whole life, and I've had his jersey since I was 8 years old. He's a monster on the field and he leaves an even bigger legacy off the field.