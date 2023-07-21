Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Charlie Seigler

School: Willowbrook

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-6

Weight: 145 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @charliesiegler1

Instagram: charlie.siegler

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

NA

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I always put the team before myself and doing everything I can for my teammates and coaches.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Winning conference and making the playoffs with my teamates

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Marvin Harrison jr. Because he plays my position (wr) and stays quiet and does not care about what others think of him. He just does his thing and does it very well.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball and track