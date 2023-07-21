Meet: 2024 WR Charlie Siegler
Name: Charlie Seigler
School: Willowbrook
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 5-foot-6
Weight: 145 pounds
Position: WR
Twitter: @charliesiegler1
Instagram: charlie.siegler
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training.
Hudl:
NA
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
I always put the team before myself and doing everything I can for my teammates and coaches.
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Winning conference and making the playoffs with my teamates
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Marvin Harrison jr. Because he plays my position (wr) and stays quiet and does not care about what others think of him. He just does his thing and does it very well.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Baseball and track