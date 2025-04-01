Meet: 2026 SS Gavin Conjar

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Gavin Conjar

School: Mount Carmel

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: SS

Twitter: @gconjar1mchs

Instagram: gavinconjar1

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18456696/675a1ec6ed50a8a10c48fe87

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

My unique football qualities I bring to the table is that I am a safety that is looking to come down to the box in the run game to make tackles.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moment in my playing career so far has been winning the state championship last season.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

NA

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

The best player Ive played against so far was Kamar Archie from the Hun School of Princeton.