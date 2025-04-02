Meet: 2026 QB Jamen Williams

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Jamen Williams

School: Fenwick

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @jamen_williams

Instagram: @jamen_williams12

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Throw it Deep NLA 7v7

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17970218/67319581b32319cc18ecc1bd

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I believe my teammates follow and believe in me because my work ethic and toughness is unmatched. I love the game of football and I believe my skill set makes me very unique. I am a pocket passer with the ability to be a starting RB.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your footba ll career?

I’m blessed and thankful every snap that I get to take but starting my first Varsity game against crosstown rival Oak Park River Forest in front of a packed house and dominating is pretty high up there.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jayden Daniels because although he seems calm you can tell that he has something extra to him that most people don’t.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Nate Marshall, Jack Paris, and Tommy Thies everyday on practice. Jack Elliot from Mt. Carmel