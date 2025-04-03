Meet: 2026 WR Teddy Manikas

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Teddy Manikas

School: Oswego

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @Teddy_ManikasWR

Instagram: teddymanikas_

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Boom

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17724182/6730e4e6c32d5a463c74b2f4

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Dedication to my team

What has been your favorite moment so far in your footba ll career?

Catching 2 touchdowns in a game my sophomore year and beating Joliet Catholic week 2

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

NA

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Joseph Reif