Meet: 2026 DE/OLB Jayden Daniel

Name: Jayden Daniel

Name: Jayden Daniel

School: Glenbard West

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 215 pounds

Position: DE/OLB

Twitter: @Jayden_Daniel10

Instagram: Jayden_Daniel10

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Acceleration

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19475288/673cba7d472b13fec4beef82

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hard work, leadership, and commitment

What has been your favorite moment so far in your footba ll career?

Winning first game of freshman year

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Micah Parsons because of his play style

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

