Meet: 2026 DE/OLB Jayden Daniel

Name: Jayden Daniel
School: Glenbard West
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 215 pounds
Position: DE/OLB
Twitter: @Jayden_Daniel10
Instagram: Jayden_Daniel10
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training Acceleration
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19475288/673cba7d472b13fec4beef82
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Hard work, leadership, and commitment
What has been your favorite moment so far in your footba ll career?
Winning first game of freshman year
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Micah Parsons because of his play style
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
