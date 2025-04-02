Meet: 2027 WR/TE Luke Sickmeir

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Luke Sickmeir

School: Wauconda

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: WR/TE

Twitter: @luke_sickmeir2

Instagram: lukesickmeir

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Pinnacle training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19492460/6744ca12962b45bb4b28fef3

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hold people accountable

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Beating rival in playoffs on last play

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Amon Ra st. Brown because of his route running

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Cameron bates