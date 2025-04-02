Meet: 2027 WR/TE Luke Sickmeir

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Luke Sickmeir
School: Wauconda
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 180 pounds
Position: WR/TE
Twitter: @luke_sickmeir2
Instagram: lukesickmeir
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training Pinnacle training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19492460/6744ca12962b45bb4b28fef3
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Hold people accountable
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Beating rival in playoffs on last play
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Amon Ra st. Brown because of his route running
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Baseball
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Cameron bates