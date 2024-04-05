Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Tyrese Johnson

School: Chicago Marist

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 165 pounds

Position: DB

Twitter: @johnson_tyrese1

Instagram: ty15k_

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. I train with Goffology DB training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16531658/6535bf0702b14a0a3c309071

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Im a physical player. My ability ability to read route concepts, fill open gaps, and break up passes.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Team dinner before the football games are always a great time. Being able to bond with your brothers before war will always be my favorite.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Tyrann Mathieu