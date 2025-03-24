Meet: 2026 QB Richard Conley

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Richard Conley

School: Romeoville

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: `160 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @Richardc72026

Instagram: iv.rc

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17775175/6728362ada33ac90e3a132fe

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

NA

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

NA

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jalen Hurts because of his playing style

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

NA



Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

NA