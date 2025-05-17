Meet: 2026 ATH Ray Black

Name: Ray Black
School: Schaumburg
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 180 pounds
Position: ATH
Twitter: @blackray28
Instagram:
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17745933/6737588626093c3372f1538d
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Leadership, Character, Hard work
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Making it to the playoffs for the first time and experiencing it. And next year get farther
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Josh Allen because of how good he is running and throwing the ball and his aggressiveness gets him to where he needs to be
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track and Basketball
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Johnny O’Brien