Meet: 2026 ATH Ray Black

Name: Ray Black

School: Schaumburg

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: ATH

Twitter: @blackray28

Team lifting & Training

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17745933/6737588626093c3372f1538d

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership, Character, Hard work

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Making it to the playoffs for the first time and experiencing it. And next year get farther

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Josh Allen because of how good he is running and throwing the ball and his aggressiveness gets him to where he needs to be

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track and Basketball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Johnny O’Brien