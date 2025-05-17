Meet: 2028 ATH Mysonne Okuesa

Name: Mysonne Okuesa

School: St. Patrick

Graduation year: 2028

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 210 pounds

Position: ATH

Twitter: @Primetimemo1

Instagram: jianamiri

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Team lifting, soon to br working with Athletic Konnection

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/23117913/67170c145628f434bb144f09

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I’m don’t let anyone outwork me, I’m a leader, and I push my teammates out there comfort zone.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Going out with my teammates after freshman orientation

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Mike Green (Marshall), he’s my favorite player because he’s so talented and I’ve learned a lot of my game from him

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball/Track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

No

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Kameron McGee