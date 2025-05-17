Meet: 2028 ATH Mysonne Okuesa

Name: Mysonne Okuesa
School: St. Patrick
Graduation year: 2028
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 210 pounds
Position: ATH
Twitter: @Primetimemo1
Instagram: jianamiri
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training Team lifting, soon to br working with Athletic Konnection
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/23117913/67170c145628f434bb144f09
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I’m don’t let anyone outwork me, I’m a leader, and I push my teammates out there comfort zone.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Going out with my teammates after freshman orientation
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Mike Green (Marshall), he’s my favorite player because he’s so talented and I’ve learned a lot of my game from him
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Basketball/Track
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
No
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Kameron McGee