Meet: 2026 ATH Kile Gough

Name: Kile Gough
School: Schaumburg
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 190 pounds
Position: ATH
Twitter: @kileg11_
Instagram: kilegough_
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18141578/678ee8135d650764a333b200
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Leadership, intensity, competitive mindset, drive
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Playing in the ihsa state playoffs, starting both ways all junior year, offseason grind with my teammates and brothers
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Drew Breese, this was because growing up I played qb and modeled my game after him, even wore number 9 because of him. I started to watch him smash all the records and have dedicated myself to being up there with him no matter where my life goes.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Baseball, wrestling
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Johnny O’brian (fremd) Brennan Saxe (fremd) Owen fohrs (Barrington) entire Naperville central O line