Meet: 2026 ATH Kile Gough

Name: Kile Gough

School: Schaumburg

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: ATH

Twitter: @kileg11_

Instagram: kilegough_

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18141578/678ee8135d650764a333b200

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership, intensity, competitive mindset, drive

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Playing in the ihsa state playoffs, starting both ways all junior year, offseason grind with my teammates and brothers

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Drew Breese, this was because growing up I played qb and modeled my game after him, even wore number 9 because of him. I started to watch him smash all the records and have dedicated myself to being up there with him no matter where my life goes.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball, wrestling

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Johnny O’brian (fremd) Brennan Saxe (fremd) Owen fohrs (Barrington) entire Naperville central O line