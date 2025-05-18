Meet: 2026 WR Jacob Macholl

Name: Jacob Macholl

School: Wheaton South

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @macholl_jacob

Instagram: Jacob_macholl

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17972531/6568d695da51280dac9ce231

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Tall, lengthy reciever with good footwork, strong hands. Able to come down with deep balls. Can hold a block downfield.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Creating life long bonds and meeting some of my best friends. Being in an environment with people that seek the same goal as me helps me push to be better every day.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

D.K Metcalf. Big physical receiver with unreal athleticism. He plays with a big ego, I don’t like to show that on the field but constantly telling myself in my head that no one can stop me.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

I run track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

A lot of good kids in the dukane conference