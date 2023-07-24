Meet: 2025 LS Dominic Ferrante
Name: Dominic Ferrante
School: Fenwick
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 180 pounds
Position: Long Snapper
Twitter: @Dom_Ferrante27
Instagram: dominic_ferrante27
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training. Nolan’s Long snapping
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16924641/639e6703da50d904d0e8d1a0
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Arkansas, Yale, FAMU
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
In the locker room I can bring character when needed but also enforce the game play if needed.
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
When I got called up to varsity my first year ever playing football.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Blake Furgeson because he inspires me everyday to be the best and compete
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Baseball, Wrestling