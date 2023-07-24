Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Dominic Ferrante

School: Fenwick

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: Long Snapper

Twitter: @Dom_Ferrante27

Instagram: dominic_ferrante27

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Nolan’s Long snapping

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16924641/639e6703da50d904d0e8d1a0

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Arkansas, Yale, FAMU

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

In the locker room I can bring character when needed but also enforce the game play if needed.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

When I got called up to varsity my first year ever playing football.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Blake Furgeson because he inspires me everyday to be the best and compete

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball, Wrestling