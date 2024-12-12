OL Riordan discusses what's next

Washington Ill. 2026 WR AJ Jones (6-foot-1, 180 pounds) is a name to watch and recaps his season and recruiting here.
How did Illinois, Northwestern and NIU fare with it's in state recruiting efforts on Signing Day?
Former East St. Louis and current Alabama OT Miles McVay has entered the transfer portal.
Brother Rice junior 3 star DT King Liggins (6-foot-3, 270 pounds) recaps his latest recruiting news here
St. Francis junior 3 star TE Gavin Mueller (6-foot-6, 240 pounds) recaps his 2024 season and latest recruiting news
