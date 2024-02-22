Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Luke Dyer

School: Mahomet Seymour

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @lukedyer107

Instagram: lukedyer104

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. I’m going to start training with QB coach Logan Hicks but haven’t started yet.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15972477/651c424a19a59c0328ec49e6

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I’m a very accurate QB who has the abilities to extend plays down the field and extend plays with my legs to get first downs. I’ve been through multiple leadership programs and am a good leader on and off the field. I’m also an extremely hard worker in the classroom and the weight room.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moment was my first varsity win. It was a home win against a ranked 5a team and I threw my first TD of the season to one of my best friends.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite player is CJ stroud. I love his work ethic and how he always puts his faith first in his interviews. He is very unselfish and an extremely hard worker who proved a lot of people wrong.