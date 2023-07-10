Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Nick Pape

School: Neuqua Valley

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 160 pounds

Position: S

Twitter: @NickPape2025

Instagram: @nickpape_8

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Acceleration

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16112714/635bee3d90eed005d0a50105

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I am a hard worker and determined to reach my goals

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Playing on varsity during the 2022 playoffs against Lane Tech.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Devon Witherspoon because of his work ethic and mentality.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling and Track