Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: TJ Singson

School: Elgin

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 152 pounds

Position: WR/DB

Twitter: @therealtjsings1

Instagram: tjsingson

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. I train with coach ho for recever training. Team lifting and conditioning. Strength and speed training with athletes mentor.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16111186/634d64150c552b0814965913

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

quick learner and great student of the game. I’ll study the playbook until I learn every play. Ill put in work 365 days of the year.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Winning against Bartlett and ending our 10 year drought.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

I don’t have a specific player i love. I just love great route runners and gritty players.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

track and basketball