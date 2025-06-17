Meet: 2026 DL Dominic Zienkiewicz

Name: Dominic Zienkiewicz

School: Niles West

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 245 pounds

Position: DL

Twitter: @DomZien

Instagram: @dom_zien

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training and Lifting Win Performance

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/21665762/672b1df51b1f5b29052ee5f1

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I’m an explosive and strong defense lineman. I bring tenacity to the field and I always put my teammates first.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Playing against Lincoln-Way East in the playoffs

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Aaron Donald because of his power moves and aggression

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

NA



Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

NA