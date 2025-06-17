Meet: 2026 DL Dominic Zienkiewicz

Name: Dominic Zienkiewicz
School: Niles West
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 245 pounds
Position: DL
Twitter: @DomZien
Instagram: @dom_zien
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training and Lifting Win Performance
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/21665762/672b1df51b1f5b29052ee5f1
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I’m an explosive and strong defense lineman. I bring tenacity to the field and I always put my teammates first.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Playing against Lincoln-Way East in the playoffs
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Aaron Donald because of his power moves and aggression
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
NA
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
NA