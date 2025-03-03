Meet: 2026 OG Hezekiah Garcia

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Hezekiah Garcia

School: Wheaton Academy

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 270 pounds

Position: OG

Twitter: @garcia_hez82294

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training In the offseason, I’m focused on wrestling and lifting weights, which both help me prepare for football. Wrestling is a huge part of my training because it builds my balance, leverage, and footwork—all things that translate directly to playing left guard. It also keeps me competitive and sharp mentally since every match pushes me to stay disciplined and adapt quickly. Combining that with my weightlifting routine makes the offseason a time where I can really level up my game and get ready to dominate on the field.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17997937/6621ea577c353f3f941d00b8

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring a lot to the table for a college football program. First, I’ve got a strong work ethic and a ton of discipline. I’ve learned that from years of grinding in both football and wrestling. I know how to push myself to be better every day, whether it’s in the weight room, on the field, or in the classroom. I’m also a team player—you can’t succeed in football without trust and chemistry, and I’m always the guy who’s gonna hype my teammates up and lead by example. On top of that, I’ve got a lot of versatility. As a left guard, I know how to dominate in the trenches by staying aggressive and using my strength and technique to protect the quarterback and create lanes for the run game. Playing on the offensive line has taught me how to communicate effectively, adjust to what the defense throws at us, and stay locked in under pressure. Wrestling has also helped sharpen my footwork, balance, and leverage, which makes me even more effective in my role. No matter the challenge, I’ll outwork the competition and bring that same intensity to the next level.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moment so far in my playing career has to be making it to the playoffs with my team this season. It’s my first year at Wheaton Academy, and being a part of a 9-1 regular season run was incredible. The energy on the field and in the locker room has been next level, and knowing I played a role as a starter on the offensive line to help get us there makes it even better. There’s nothing like the feeling of competing in big games with your brothers, leaving it all on the field, and knowing you’re part of something special. It’s a moment I’ll never forget, and it just pushes me to want even more.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Justin Jefferson from the Vikings. I look up to him because of his energy and confidence on the field—he’s a playmaker, and you can tell he puts in the work to be great. His route running is insane, and he’s got hands that just don’t miss. What I really admire, though, is his mindset. He always plays with passion and has fun while doing it, which reminds me why I love football in the first place. Watching him dominate motivates me to work harder and bring that same intensity to my own game.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

The best player I’ve played against was during my sophomore year at South Elgin. He was a defensive tackle who had great strength and quickness, and he really challenged me every snap. It pushed me to focus on my technique and gave me a chance to see where I could improve. I wouldn’t say I dominated or anything—it was definitely a back-and-forth battle. But those kinds of matchups are what make football great. They force you to dig deep and grow as a player. It’s something I look forward to every time I step on the field.