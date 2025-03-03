Mizzou Recruiting Notebook: Greer's return visit; New target talks Fenuku

As the NCAA Dead Period neared its end, Missouri received more visit confirmations for March. The Tigers have also started to hand out more offers to the Class of 2026 and 2027 recruits.

Focusing on offensive line offers this past week, Missouri jumped into the recruitment of three-star interior offensive lineman Tony Balanganayi on Wednesday. Offensive line coach Brandon Jones joined a race for the Palatine (Ill.) High product, who is heavily focused on Illinois but intends to visit Missouri this spring. "He really cares about his team," Balanganayi said. " He really disciplines the team, and I really like that." Through his junior season, Balanganayi became more of a vocal leader in Year 3 while focusing on mental toughness more in the backend of his high school career.

Missouri offered multiple Chicago (Ill.) Mt. Carmel athletes in January, but one unoffered player, Jamari Brown, also has interest in the Tigers. Brown recently transferred to Mt. Carmel and planned an unofficial visit to Missouri for March 20, a few weeks after his underclassmen teammates will be on campus.

Class of 2026 four-star offensive tackle Sam Greer will return to Missouri for his fourth unofficial visit March 14, he told MizzouToday. The 6-foot-6, 305-pound lineman will also travel to Florida, Florida State, Miami (FL), Michigan, Ohio State, Tennessee and Wisconsin in the the next two months.

Picking up an offer during a visit in October, Nick Hankins skipped out on a return visit for the first offseason Junior Day in January, but the Class of 2026 cornerback said he wanted to make the short trip back to Missouri. He'll get that chance March 20.

After months of over-the-phone contact, Nalin Scott will get a face-to-face look at Missouri on March 20. Wide receivers coach Jacob Peeler once recruited Scott's coach, T.J. Rahming, years ago at California. That connection has helped in building a relationship with Scott, a four-star wideout in the 2026 class.

Lual Aleu admitted a trip to Missouri was a little tougher to make than the other visits he took during the fall, but with a growing interest in the Tigers, the Class of 2027 three-star made things work. He'll visit for the first time March 15.

Jeramie Cooper has multiple Missouri connections, and he finally spoke to the Tigers for the first time. Jones, a close friend of Fort Worth (Tex.) North Crowley coach Ray Gates, offered Cooper on Thursday. "He's not just about how I play," Cooper said of Jones. "He's about helping me become a better person. When he was on the phone, he really ain't talking about football much. He just talked about relationships."

Cooper, a Rivals250 four-star athlete, got on the phone with his former teammate and Missouri freshman lineman, Henry Fenuku, right after his call with Jones. Cooper and Fenuku checked in with each other before Cooper thanked Fenuku for what he's done for him. "It means a lot," Cooper said of his Missouri offer, "because I know I got the opportunity to play with (Fenuku) again. ... Well, me and Henry, we was close, because I was considered as part of the wall. That's like family." As schools recruit Cooper to play tight end, the No. 20 recruit in Texas plans to visit Oklahoma on March 8 before looking into trips to Alabama, Missouri, Southern Methodist, Texas A&M and Texas Tech.

Direct in his conversation with Tristan Dare, Jones made a strong impression in Missouri's first call with the three-star offensive tackle. That genuineness carried weight in their discussion about the program Thursday. "I have always been interested in Missouri," Dare said, "so I'm grateful that they would offer me an opportunity to be a part of the program." Dare excelled in quickness his sophomore season at Southlake (Tex.) Carroll, getting to the second level and finishing blocks. Amid this past season, Dare got a look at Missouri in person, but it was in a blowout victory for Texas A&M. "It was the Aggies day, however, I was impressed with (the Tigers') O-line kept up with the A&M's athletic D-line," Dare said. "Their offense is explosive, and the future is bright at Mizzou!"