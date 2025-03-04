Meet: 2027 QB AJ Rayford

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: AJ Rayford

School: Providence Catholic

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 165 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @AJRay21

Instagram: Lil_Pop_21

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training I am playing with Top Gun out of Schaumburg. Head Coach is Coach Hoff.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19514425/6702f7b89837d57bdf790abf

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Young Man of Faith and being a Leader in and Off the Field.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite highlight so far was me throwing the Hail Mary pass to beat St Francis High School.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

CJ Stroud. He attended my Favorite College Ohio State and he is a believer in Christ and is a overall team Player that his teammates All like and love.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Varsity Basketball at Providence. I am the starting Point Guard.

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Tommy Ghislandi from Loyola