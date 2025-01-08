Meet: 2026 OL Patrick Sammon

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Patrick Sammon

School: Lincoln Way Central

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 250 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @Patrick Sammon

Instagram: sammon.patrick

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17981832/6758bc45ed50a8a10c47fb36

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership, perseverance, dedication, will, grit,

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Making it to the State Semi finals for the first time in my schools history since 2001

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Penei Sewell. He is an overall amazing athlete. Can do it all and I aspire to play like him.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

DT on Naperville North