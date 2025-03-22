Meet: 2026 WR Chase Kolodziej

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Chase Kolodiej

School: Waubonsie Valley

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 160 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @Kolodziej_chase

Instagram: Chase_kolodziej18

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Off-season work with anyone I can get to try and get myself better and ultimately the team Supreme 7v7

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17711097/676596c6f4784edfc6698528

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Extremely hard worker

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

NA

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jordy Nelson, grew up watching him and watching the way that he just always found a way to be open or go get the ball was inspiring.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Davon Grant