Meet: 2027 DE Elijah Reynolds

Name Elijah Reynolds

School: Marian Catholic

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 210 pounds

Position: DE

Twitter: @EELIJAH00

Instagram: 1baby_00

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/20346290/673527a59a5d9b5cd32561dc

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Respect ,Leadership, commitment, execution , Dominance , Coachable

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Completing a Sack

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Dylan Stewart or Myles Garret These two are my favorite football players because they are a inspiration and great example of how to dominate at the position we play.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling, Track and Field

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Trae Taylor