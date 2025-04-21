Meet: 2027 DE Elijah Reynolds

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name Elijah Reynolds
School: Marian Catholic
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 210 pounds
Position: DE
Instagram: 1baby_00
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/20346290/673527a59a5d9b5cd32561dc
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Respect ,Leadership, commitment, execution , Dominance , Coachable
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Completing a Sack
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Dylan Stewart or Myles Garret These two are my favorite football players because they are a inspiration and great example of how to dominate at the position we play.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Wrestling, Track and Field
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Trae Taylor