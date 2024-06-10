Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Scott Durand

School: DeKalb

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: OC

Twitter: @Scotty_durandfb

Instagram: scotty.durand

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19441129/6657e72e3e47f1918cb324a3

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Realize athletics

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hard working and great leadership

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Having fun and learning game better after being around if for my whole life

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jason kelce because he’s a gritty physical player and plays center like me