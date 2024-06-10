Meet: 2027 OC Scott Durand
Name: Scott Durand
School: DeKalb
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 190 pounds
Position: OC
Twitter: @Scotty_durandfb
Instagram: scotty.durand
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19441129/6657e72e3e47f1918cb324a3
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training. Realize athletics
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Hard working and great leadership
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Having fun and learning game better after being around if for my whole life
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Jason kelce because he’s a gritty physical player and plays center like me