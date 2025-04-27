Meet: 2027 QB Carson Rowe

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name Carson Rowe

School: Huntley

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @CarsonRowe2027

Instagram: Carson.Rowe

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Top Gun

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19461636/6760d0b1ce3be2ef25481136

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Making it to playoffs my first 2 years and the atmosphere at the game/school.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Justin Fields and his dual threat ability because that’s the type of player I strive to be.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Terrence Smith