Meet: 2027 QB Quintin Rink

Name: Quintin Rink

School: Yorkville

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 157 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @QuintinRink1

Instagram: @qrink1514

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Throw It Deep Acceleration

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19556174/671d50a6c770cc78ad9d5832

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

High football IQ Good leadership

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My 82 yard game winning drive vs New Trier and my 4 TD comeback win vs Minooka

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Tom Brady because I’m a patriots fan and he was a good leader and was a good and fun qb to watch

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Sophmore starting QB and Backup Varsity QB my sophmore year

Who has been the best player you've played against?

NA