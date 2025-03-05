Meet: 2027 QB Quintin Rink

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Quintin Rink
School: Yorkville
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 157 pounds
Position: QB
Twitter: @QuintinRink1
Instagram: @qrink1514
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training Throw It Deep Acceleration
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19556174/671d50a6c770cc78ad9d5832
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
High football IQ Good leadership
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
My 82 yard game winning drive vs New Trier and my 4 TD comeback win vs Minooka
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Tom Brady because I’m a patriots fan and he was a good leader and was a good and fun qb to watch
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Baseball
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Sophmore starting QB and Backup Varsity QB my sophmore year
Who has been the best player you've played against?
NA