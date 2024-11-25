Michigan State flips 2025 RB Zion Gist from Western Michigan

Michigan State has flipped running back Zion Gist from Western Michigan. He took an official visit to Michigan State on Sunday and Monday. Gist originally committed to the Broncos in June. However, after visiting East Lansing, the Lincoln-Way East High School (Frankfort, Illinois) product has decided to play his college football under head coach Jonathan Smith, assistant head coach/co-special teams coordinator Keith Bhonapha, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brian Lindgren and the rest of the MSU staff. Gist noted that he didn't necessarily have a player host while he was on the official visit, but that he was able to spend a lot of quality time with Smith and Bhonapha while he was at MSU. "Both programs are great, and I have so much respect for Western Michigan, but after visiting MSU, I felt like it was where I could grow the most — both as a player and as a person," Gist told told Spartans Illustrated. "The coaches were honest and real with me, and I could see the vision they have for me and the program. It just clicked, and I knew this was the place where I wanted to be a part of something special."

Advertisement

Bhonapha visited Gist when he was in Illinois earlier this season and was able to evaluate him in person. The Spartans like Gist's 6-foot, 205-pound frame, and that he is an elusive and smooth runner who can also break tackles with a good combination of power and speed. He has good footwork and contact balance, and he is an effective receiver out of the backfield (he has also lined up out wide for Lincoln-Way East). While there is always an adjustment to the college game, Gist has shown strong ability as a pass protector as well. Gist is the second running back pledge in the Spartans' 2025 recruiting class, joining high-three-star tailback Jace Clarizio. While Gist may not necessarily have the same long speed as Clarizio, the two backs should complement each other well. Alabama is also currently pursuing Clarizio, however, but he remains committed to the Spartans as of press time. Three-star athlete commit Bryson Williams could also see reps out of the backfield and as a wide receiver for the Spartans during his career as well. Michigan State's 2025 class now stands at 16 commitments and currently ranks 56th nationally.

In addition to Michigan State and Western Michigan, Gist also had schoalrship offers from Kent State, Marshall and Northern Iowa. Gist, who has family roots in Trinidad and Tobago on his mom's side, won't have to wait too long to officially become a Spartan. He plans to sign with Michigan State when the Early Signing Period opens on Dec. 4. He also plans to enroll at MSU in January. "I’m an early signee, so I will be signing in December," Gist told Spartans Illustrated. Michigan State also had two additional official visitors on campus over the weekend it will hope to flip as well: high-three-star defensive back and West Virginia commit Terrance "Deuce" Edwards and two-star defensive back and Miami (OH) commit Cairo Skanes.

Highlights: