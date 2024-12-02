Minnesota DL Jack Hawkinson enters transfer portal

The 6-foot-3, 255-pound defensive lineman is the fourth Gopher to enter the protal on Monday joining DT Luther McCoy, LS Ryan Algrim, and DE Hayden Schwartz.

Minnestoa defensive lineman Jack Hawkinson has entered the transfer portal. Gophers Nation originally reported the expectation of Hawkinson doing so earlier on Monday.

A former walk-on, the Frankfort, Illinois native spent four years with the Golden Gophers, appearing in seven games over the past two seasons. The only stats he recorded as a Gopher were a pair of quarterback hurries against Rhode Island.

"Thank you Minnesota," Hawkinson said in a statement on X. "I have entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with 1 year of eligibility."

