Bolingbrook (Ill.) sophomore safety recruit Justin Walters (6-foot-1, 170 pounds) has been able to add more offers and draw increased recruiting attention so far this spring. Walters, who now has five FBS level offers and growing this spring checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news here.

"I have six scholarship offers now," Walters said. "I have offers from Bowling Green, Western Michigan, Army, Iowa, Iowa State and now Minnesota. Minnesota is my latest offer and they offered me a few weeks ago."

Walters has also been hitting the road and visiting a few schools this spring and plans to see even more soon.

"I've made visits already to Iowa and Iowa St. I also visited Northwestern awhile ago. I'm actually planning to visit Wisconsin tomorrow (Tuesday) and then hopefully Michigan State soon this spring."

Walters, who is playing baseball this spring for his school has also been focusing on improving his overall game this off-season.

"Besides playing baseball I'm also lifting at school along with working with my coaches when I can. I've been focusing on improving my cover skills this off season. I also want to improve my tackling and limiting the ball carrier in getting any yards after contact. I feel like I can a lot better job in limiting this yards after the catch this coming season."

Walters, who older brother Brandon Walters is playing for West Point is also expecting to draw more college coaches into school with the start this week of the spring evaluation period.

"According to my coaches at school we will start seeing a lot of college coaches back in school this week. We always seem to have coaches in our school every year and it's always fun to see the different coaches stopping in to visit. for myself and my teammates."

Justin Walters has scholarship offers from Bowling Green, Western Michigan, Army, Iowa, Iowa State and Minnesota.

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today