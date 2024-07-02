Quincy (Ill.) Notre Dame senior safety recruit Wyatt Mueller (6-foot-1, 195 pounds) was able to add a scholarship offer from Illinois State University after taking part in a recent ISU Redbirds one day camp. Mueller took a few days after adding his latest offer from the Redbirds and on Monday night gave Illinois State University his verbal commitment. Mueller discusses his decision to pledge to the in-state ISU Redbirds here.

"I added an offer from Illinois State on Saturday at the camp" Mueller said. "I took a few days to think everything over and talked it over with my family. I decided I didn't want to lose a great opportunity at Illinois State so I called up the coaches and gave them my commitment."

Mueller pointed towards some key factors which led to his college decision.

"Illinois State called and let me know that they had just one spot left and I did not want to miss out on such a great opportunity so I committed. It just feels so good and I'm so glad to have my recruiting completed and done. The coaches at Illinois State have shown me a lot of love and they recruited me harder than any other school. The coaches at Illinois State are just great people. Distance from home was a factor for me and I did not want to go more than 8 hours away from home. Illinois State is just a few hours away and it's great for my family and friends so they can come and watch me play in college. Illinois State recruited me as a boundary safety and they can also see me develop down the line into a rush end as well. Position really doesn't matter to me I just want to play college football. Illinois State also offers a great education and overall it's just a great fit for me."

So which other schools did Mueller consider before making his college decision?

"I had offers from Western Illinois, North Dakota and Butler along with offers from some D2 schools as well. Iowa State offered me a preferred walk on spot. Illinois State just offers so much and it's a great fit for me . I really appreciated all of the coaches who recruited me and it was great to get to know all of the coaches at each school. I feel great about my decision to commit to Illinois State and now I can just focus on my team and my senior season."

So what was the hardest part of the recruiting process for Mueller and what advice would he give on recruiting?

"Just having to narrow things down and make a decision to go to one school was the hardest part of the process. I would advise anyone to start the recruiting process as early as you can. You also need to start building relationships and also understand that everyone has a different and unique recruiting process. I also was able to have some great people helping me starting with Coach (Jack) Cornell and all of my coaches. I also worked with Elite Football Academy in St. Louis and played 7on7 for them and they gave me great advice and also training. I would also tell kids to go to camps and just stay on top of everything."

Wyatt Mueller is now the seventh known in-state commitment in the Illinois State Redbirds Class of 2025. Mueller now joins Maroa Forsyth tight end Grant Smith, Chicago Brother Rice RB Tyler Lofton, Quincy WR Rico Clay, Lyons Township WR Travis Stamm, St Francis WR Ian Willis and Niles Notre Dame TE/WR Luke Olson.