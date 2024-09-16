Northwestern offers 2026 CPL star WR Nasir Rankin

Northwestern entered the recruitment of one of the Chicago Public League's top prospects, Morgan Park athlete Nasir Rankin, with an offer on Sept. 11.

The Wildcats offered Rankin at wide receiver and the local star was thrilled.

"It felt great," he said. "Northwestern is very close to home, it's a very smart school and it's definitely somewhere I've been wanting to get offered by for a long time."

Northwestern will compete with a litter of fellow Big Ten programs for Rankin's commitment.

