Lincolnshire (Ill.) Stevenson senior offensive linemen recruit Ivan Gleyzer (6-foot-4, 270 pounds) was able to make an official visit last weekend to Eastern Illinois University and ended up giving the Panthers his verbal commitment. Gleyzer discusses his college choice and more here.

"I made an official visit to EIU last weekend," Gleyzer said. "I had a great time on my visit and I came away knowing that I wanted to be a part of the EIU family so I committed to them on Sunday."

Gleyzer discussed why he decided to end his recruiting process and pledge to the in-state EIU Panthers.

"The new coaching staff at EIU was a big factor in my decision. The new staff led y Coach (Adam) Cushing has a lot of coaching experience while at Northwestern and they also have a lot of ties to Chicagoland and in-state schools. The entire coaching staff is also very familiar to each other and they are really high energy guys and very excited to get going. The players also made me feel like I was already a part of the family. The players at EIU truly have a brotherhood and fitting in and getting along with the team was another big factor in my decision. The EIU players were very honest and upfront with us on the official visit. The players stayed together and they are a very close knit group. I also love the overall attitude of the team and the players are also excited about the new coaches."

Gleyzer is also thrilled to have his recruiting process completed.

"I'm happy and excited to be a Panther. The hardest part of the process for me was just staying in touch with the college coaches and dealing with some schools just leading you along. EIU was always very honest and upfront with me."

Ivan Gleyzer is verbally committed to Eastern Illinois University.