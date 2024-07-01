Chicago (Ill.) Brother Rice senior running back recruit Tyler Lofton (5-foot-11, 198 pounds) made his college decision over thew weekend and gave the Illinois State University his verbal commitment. Lofton talks about his decision to pledge to the in-state ISU Redbirds .and more in this latest recruiting update.

"I'm just really excited about my commitment to Illinois State," Lofton said. "They offer a great education and it's also have a strong football program that plays in a great conference (Missouri Valley). It's just a great fit for me so I committed."

Lofton pointed towards a few key factors which led to his commitment to Illinois State University.

"I haven't made an official visit to Illinois State yet but I've been there a few different times now unofficially and I just love it there. Illinois State loves to run the football, has a great offensive line and it's really Running Back U. I also really like all of the coaches at Illinois State and everyone has been just really nice and welcoming to me whenever I've made visits. Illinois State is also pretty close to home which is really good for my family. Distance was never really a factor for me, but it just sort of worked out that way."

Lofton also gave consideration to several other schools before making his commitment to Illinois State.

"I had offers and interest from several different schools like South Dakota State, .Kentucky, Iowa State, Kansas. Minnesota plus Wisconsin and Cincinnati. I made game day visits to a lot of those schools and the bigger schools wanted to see some of my early senior season video. In the end Illinois State just seems like the best fit for me. I wasn't really thrilled having to wait on other schools with no promise of anything. Illinois State offered me, believes in me and again it just feels like the best fit for me. I really gave things a lot of thought and consideration and from a timing standpoint, I was ready to commit so I committed."

So what was the hardest part of the recruiting process for Lofton and what advice would he give any younger player when it comes to recruiting?

"It was a really long process for me, going back to my freshman season and it seemed like it just took awhile to get my name out there. I would tell any younger player to keep up and stay on the grades. Grades and overall academics are very important. I would also tell younger guys to just keep working hard and keep getting better."

So what is Illinois State getting in Tyler Lofton?

"They are getting a player who wants to be better than some of the great running back of the past at Illinois State. I can be that guy for them and I'll work hard everyday to make it happen."



Tyler Lofton is now the fifth known in state commitment in the Illinois State Redbirds Class of 2025. Lofton now joins Quincy WR Rico Clay, Lyons Township WR Travis Stamm, St Francis WR Ian Willis and Niles Notre Dame TE/WR Luke Olson.