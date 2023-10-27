Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Round 1 Winners: Class 8A thru Class 5A

Join us for the annual EDGYTIM Underclassmen Showcase event Jan 15th 2024
Join us for the annual EDGYTIM Underclassmen Showcase event Jan 15th 2024
Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Class 8A Round 1 (EDGY's winners in BOLD)

#32 Plainfield (North) (4-5) at #1 Wilmette (Loyola Academy) (9-0), Sat., Oct. 28, 1:00 pm

#17 Palatine (H.S.) (6-3) at #16 Naperville (Neuqua Valley) (6-3), Fri., Oct. 27, 7:00 pm

#25 Skokie (Niles West) (6-3) at #8 Huntley (8-1), Fri., Oct. 27, 7:00 pm

#24 Chicago (St. Ignatius) (6-3) at #9 Joliet (West) (8-1), Fri., Oct. 27, 7:00 pm

#29 Aurora (West Aurora) (5-4) at #4 Edwardsville (H.S.) (8-1), Sat., Oct. 28, 2:00 pm

#20 Naperville (North) (6-3) at #13 Glen Ellyn (Glenbard West) (7-2), Sat., Oct. 28, 1:00 pm

#28 Flossmoor (Homewood-F.) (5-4) at #5 Elmhurst (York) (8-1), Sat., Oct. 28, 1:00 pm

#21 LaGrange (Lyons) (6-3) at #12 Lincolnshire (Stevenson) (7-2), Fri., Oct. 27, 7:00 pm

#31 Chicago (Taft) (4-5) at #2 Frankfort (Lincoln-Way East) (9-0), Fri., Oct. 27, 6:00 pm

#18 Orland Park (Sandburg) (6-3) at #15 Minooka (7-2), Fri., Oct. 27, 7:00 pm

#26 Chicago (Lane) (6-3) at #7 South Elgin (8-1), Sat., Oct. 28, 1:00 pm

#23 Oswego (H.S.) (6-3) at #10 Gurnee (Warren) (7-2), Fri., Oct. 27, 7:00 pm

#30 Glenview (Glenbrook South) (4-5) at #3 Barrington (9-0), Fri., Oct. 27, 7:00 pm

#19 Downers Grove (South) (6-3) at #14 Naperville (Central) (7-2), Fri., Oct. 27, 7:00 pm

#27 Lockport (Twp.) (5-4) at #6 Park Ridge (Maine South) (8-1), Fri., Oct. 27, 7:30 pm

#22 Aurora (East) (6-3) at #11 Belleville (East) (7-2), Fri., Oct. 27, 6:00 pm


Class 7A Round 1 (EDGY's winners in BOLD)

#32 Summit (Argo) (5-4) at #1 Normal (Community) (9-0), Fri., Oct. 27, 7:00 pm

#17 St. Charles (North) (6-3) at #16 Bradley (B.-Bourbonnais) (6-3), Sat., Oct. 28, 6:00 pm

#25 Addison (A. Trail) (6-3) vs. #8 Chicago (Lincoln Park) (8-1) at Lane Stadium, Fri., Oct. 27, 6:00 pm

#24 Machesney Park (Harlem) (6-3) at #9 Lombard (Glenbard East) (8-1), Fri., Oct. 27, 7:00 pm

#29 Wheaton (Warrenville South) (5-4) at #4 Arlington Heights (Hersey) (9-0), Sat., Oct. 28, 6:00 pm

#20 Chicago (Kenwood) (6-3) at #13 Downers Grove (North) (7-2), Fri., Oct. 27, 7:00 pm

#28 Collinsville (5-4) at #5 Des Plaines (Maine West) (9-0), Sat., Oct. 28, 3:00 pm

#21 Hoffman Estates (H.S.) (6-3) at #12 New Lenox (Lincoln-Way West) (7-2), Fri., Oct. 27, 7:00 pm

#31 Rockford (Auburn) (5-4) at #2 Rockton (Hononegah) (9-0), Sat., Oct. 28, 1:00 pm

#18 Yorkville (H.S.) (6-3) at #15 Villa Park (Willowbrook) (7-2), Fri., Oct. 27, 7:00 pm

#26 Chicago (Brother Rice) (5-4) at #7 Batavia (8-1), Fri., Oct. 27, 7:00 pm

#23 Algonquin (Jacobs) (6-3) at #10 New Lenox (Lincoln-Way Central) (8-1), Fri., Oct. 27, 7:00 pm

#30 West Chicago (H.S.) (5-4) at #3 Quincy (Sr.) (9-0), Sat., Oct. 28, 2:00 pm

#19 Wheaton (North) (6-3) vs. #14 Chicago (Whitney Young) (7-2) at Rockne Stadium, Fri., Oct. 27, 6:00 pm

#27 Chicago (St. Rita) (5-4) at #6 Chicago (Mt. Carmel) (8-1), Fri., Oct. 27, 7:00 pm

#22 Buffalo Grove (6-3) at #11 Mt. Prospect (Prospect) (7-2), Fri., Oct. 27, 7:00 pm

Class 6A Round 1 (EDGY's winners in BOLD)

16 Crystal Lake (Central) (5-4) at #1 Lake Zurich (8-1), Fri., Oct. 27, 7:00 pm

#9 Maple Park (Kaneland) (6-3) at #8 Riverside (R.-Brookfield) (7-2), Fri., Oct. 27, 7:00 pm

#13 Chicago (Amundsen) (6-3) at #4 Belvidere (North) (7-2), Fri., Oct. 27, 7:15 pm

#12 Fox Lake (Grant) (6-3) at #5 Wauconda (7-2), Sat., Oct. 28, 5:00 pm

#15 Lake Forest (H.S.) (5-4) vs. #2 Chicago (Lake View) (7-2) at Winnemac Stadium, Sat., Oct. 28, 11:00 am

#10 Chicago (Senn) (6-3) at #7 Geneva (7-2), Fri., Oct. 27, 7:30 pm

#14 Libertyville (5-4) at #3 Cary (Grove) (7-2), Fri., Oct. 27, 6:30 pm

#11 Highland Park (6-3) vs. #6 Chicago (Mather) (7-2) at Winnemac Stadium, Sat., Oct. 28, 2:30 pm

#16 Midlothian (Bremen) (5-4) at #1 Kankakee (Sr.) (9-0), Fri., Oct. 27, 7:00 pm

#9 Dunlap (6-3) at #8 Blue Island (Eisenhower) (6-3), Fri., Oct. 27, 6:30 pm

#13 Lemont (H.S.) (5-4) at #4 East St. Louis (Sr.) (7-2), Sat., Oct. 28, 3:00 pm

#12 Chicago (Simeon) (5-4) at #5 Normal (Community West) (7-2), Sat., Oct. 28, 1:00 pm

#15 Danville (H.S.) (5-4) at #2 Washington (8-1), Fri., Oct. 27, 7:00 pm

#10 Champaign (Centennial) (6-3) at #7 Crete (Monee) (6-3), Sat., Oct. 28, 1:00 pm

#14 Chicago (Hubbard) (5-4) at #3 Oak Lawn (Richards) (7-2), Fri., Oct. 27, 6:30 pm

#11 Bloomington (H.S.) (5-4) at #6 Chatham (Glenwood) (6-3), Sat., Oct. 28, 1:00 pm


Class 5A Round 1 (EDGY's winners in BOLD)

#16 Sterling (H.S.) (4-5) vs. #1 Chicago (Payton) (9-0) at Lane Stadium, Sat., Oct. 28, 4:00 pm

#9 Rochelle (7-2) at #8 Wheaton (St. Francis) (7-2), Fri., Oct. 27, 7:30 pm

#13 Chicago (Corliss) [Coop] (5-4) vs. #4 Chicago (Morgan Park) (8-1) at Gately Stadium, Sat., Oct. 28, 2:30 pm

#12 Evergreen Park (6-3) at #5 Sycamore (H.S.) (8-1), Fri., Oct. 27, 7:00 pm

#15 LaGrange Park (Nazareth Academy) (4-5) at #2 Crystal Lake (Prairie Ridge) (9-0), Sat., Oct. 28, 2:00 pm

#10 Chicago (Noble/UIC) (7-2) at #7 Glen Ellyn (Glenbard South) (8-1), Fri., Oct. 27, 6:00 pm

#14 Chicago (Englewood STEM) (5-4) at #3 Antioch (9-0), Fri., Oct. 27, 7:00 pm

#11 Chicago (Lindblom) (7-2) at #6 Mundelein (Carmel) (8-1), Fri., Oct. 27, 7:00 pm

#16 Tinley Park (H.S.) (5-4) at #1 Morris (9-0), Fri., Oct. 27, 7:00 pm

#9 Springfield (Sacred Heart-Griffin) (6-3) at #8 Calumet City (Thornton Fractional North) (7-2), Sat., Oct. 28, 1:00 pm

#13 Troy (Triad) (6-3) at #4 Mahomet (Seymour) (7-2), Fri., Oct. 27, 7:00 pm

#12 Joliet (Catholic Academy) (6-3) at #5 Peoria (H.S.) (7-2), Fri., Oct. 27, 7:00 pm

#15 New Lenox (Providence Catholic) (5-4) at #2 Morton (8-1), Sat., Oct. 28, 2:00 pm

#10 Country Club Hills (Hillcrest) (6-3) at #7 Carbondale (H.S.) (7-2), Sat., Oct. 28, 2:00 pm

#14 Mt. Vernon (H.S.) (6-3) at #3 Highland (8-1), Sat., Oct. 28, 1:00 pm

#11 Decatur (MacArthur) (6-3) at #6 Metamora (7-2), Sat., Oct. 28, 1:00 pm


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement