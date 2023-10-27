#22 Aurora (East) (6-3) at #11 Belleville (East) (7-2), Fri., Oct. 27, 6:00 pm

#27 Lockport (Twp.) (5-4) at #6 Park Ridge (Maine South) (8-1), Fri., Oct. 27, 7:30 pm

#19 Downers Grove (South) (6-3) at #14 Naperville (Central) (7-2), Fri., Oct. 27, 7:00 pm

#30 Glenview (Glenbrook South) (4-5) at #3 Barrington (9-0), Fri., Oct. 27, 7:00 pm

#23 Oswego (H.S.) (6-3) at #10 Gurnee (Warren) (7-2), Fri., Oct. 27, 7:00 pm

#26 Chicago (Lane) (6-3) at #7 South Elgin (8-1), Sat., Oct. 28, 1:00 pm

#18 Orland Park (Sandburg) (6-3) at #15 Minooka (7-2), Fri., Oct. 27, 7:00 pm

#31 Chicago (Taft) (4-5) at #2 Frankfort (Lincoln-Way East) (9-0), Fri., Oct. 27, 6:00 pm

#21 LaGrange (Lyons) (6-3) at #12 Lincolnshire (Stevenson) (7-2), Fri., Oct. 27, 7:00 pm

#28 Flossmoor (Homewood-F.) (5-4) at #5 Elmhurst (York) (8-1), Sat., Oct. 28, 1:00 pm

#20 Naperville (North) (6-3) at #13 Glen Ellyn (Glenbard West) (7-2), Sat., Oct. 28, 1:00 pm

#29 Aurora (West Aurora) (5-4) at #4 Edwardsville (H.S.) (8-1), Sat., Oct. 28, 2:00 pm

#24 Chicago (St. Ignatius) (6-3) at #9 Joliet (West) (8-1), Fri., Oct. 27, 7:00 pm

#25 Skokie (Niles West) (6-3) at #8 Huntley (8-1), Fri., Oct. 27, 7:00 pm

#17 Palatine (H.S.) (6-3) at #16 Naperville (Neuqua Valley ) (6-3), Fri., Oct. 27, 7:00 pm

#32 Plainfield (North) (4-5) at #1 Wilmette (Loyola Academy) (9-0), Sat., Oct. 28, 1:00 pm

Class 8A Round 1 (EDGY's winners in BOLD)

#22 Buffalo Grove (6-3) at #11 Mt. Prospect (Prospect) (7-2), Fri., Oct. 27, 7:00 pm

#27 Chicago (St. Rita) (5-4) at #6 Chicago (Mt. Carmel) (8-1), Fri., Oct. 27, 7:00 pm

#19 Wheaton (North) (6-3) vs. #14 Chicago (Whitney Young) (7-2) at Rockne Stadium, Fri., Oct. 27, 6:00 pm

#30 West Chicago (H.S.) (5-4) at #3 Quincy (Sr.) (9-0), Sat., Oct. 28, 2:00 pm

#23 Algonquin (Jacobs) (6-3) at #10 New Lenox (Lincoln-Way Central) (8-1), Fri., Oct. 27, 7:00 pm

#26 Chicago (Brother Rice) (5-4) at #7 Batavia (8-1), Fri., Oct. 27, 7:00 pm

#18 Yorkville (H.S.) (6-3) at #15 Villa Park (Willowbrook) (7-2), Fri., Oct. 27, 7:00 pm

#31 Rockford (Auburn) (5-4) at #2 Rockton (Hononegah) (9-0), Sat., Oct. 28, 1:00 pm

#21 Hoffman Estates (H.S.) (6-3) at #12 New Lenox (Lincoln-Way West) (7-2), Fri., Oct. 27, 7:00 pm

#28 Collinsville (5-4) at #5 Des Plaines (Maine West) (9-0), Sat., Oct. 28, 3:00 pm

#20 Chicago (Kenwood) (6-3) at #13 Downers Grove (North) (7-2), Fri., Oct. 27, 7:00 pm

#29 Wheaton (Warrenville South) (5-4) at #4 Arlington Heights (Hersey) (9-0), Sat., Oct. 28, 6:00 pm

#24 Machesney Park (Harlem) (6-3) at #9 Lombard (Glenbard East) (8-1), Fri., Oct. 27, 7:00 pm

#25 Addison (A. Trail) (6-3) vs. #8 Chicago (Lincoln Park) (8-1) at Lane Stadium, Fri., Oct. 27, 6:00 pm

#17 St. Charles (North) (6-3) at #16 Bradley (B.-Bourbonnais) (6-3), Sat., Oct. 28, 6:00 pm

#32 Summit (Argo) (5-4) at #1 Normal (Community) (9-0), Fri., Oct. 27, 7:00 pm

Class 7A Round 1 (EDGY's winners in BOLD)

Class 6A Round 1 (EDGY's winners in BOLD)

16 Crystal Lake (Central) (5-4) at #1 Lake Zurich (8-1), Fri., Oct. 27, 7:00 pm

#9 Maple Park (Kaneland) (6-3) at #8 Riverside (R.-Brookfield) (7-2), Fri., Oct. 27, 7:00 pm

#13 Chicago (Amundsen) (6-3) at #4 Belvidere (North) (7-2), Fri., Oct. 27, 7:15 pm

#12 Fox Lake (Grant) (6-3) at #5 Wauconda (7-2), Sat., Oct. 28, 5:00 pm

#15 Lake Forest (H.S.) (5-4) vs. #2 Chicago (Lake View) (7-2) at Winnemac Stadium, Sat., Oct. 28, 11:00 am

#10 Chicago (Senn) (6-3) at #7 Geneva (7-2), Fri., Oct. 27, 7:30 pm

#14 Libertyville (5-4) at #3 Cary (Grove) (7-2), Fri., Oct. 27, 6:30 pm

#11 Highland Park (6-3) vs. #6 Chicago (Mather) (7-2) at Winnemac Stadium, Sat., Oct. 28, 2:30 pm

#16 Midlothian (Bremen) (5-4) at #1 Kankakee (Sr.) (9-0), Fri., Oct. 27, 7:00 pm

#9 Dunlap (6-3) at #8 Blue Island (Eisenhower) (6-3), Fri., Oct. 27, 6:30 pm

#13 Lemont (H.S.) (5-4) at #4 East St. Louis (Sr.) (7-2), Sat., Oct. 28, 3:00 pm

#12 Chicago (Simeon) (5-4) at #5 Normal (Community West) (7-2), Sat., Oct. 28, 1:00 pm

#15 Danville (H.S.) (5-4) at #2 Washington (8-1), Fri., Oct. 27, 7:00 pm

#10 Champaign (Centennial) (6-3) at #7 Crete (Monee) (6-3), Sat., Oct. 28, 1:00 pm

#14 Chicago (Hubbard) (5-4) at #3 Oak Lawn (Richards) (7-2), Fri., Oct. 27, 6:30 pm

#11 Bloomington (H.S.) (5-4) at #6 Chatham (Glenwood) (6-3), Sat., Oct. 28, 1:00 pm



