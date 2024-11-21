Local 2025 WR Brennan Saxe jumps at PWO opportunity at Northwestern

Palatine (Ill.) Fremd 2025 wide receiver Brennan Saxe jumped at the chance to play college ball with his childhood friend and teammate, Northwestern's 2026 quarterback commit Johnny O'Brien.

"[Last] Saturday at the game [visit] at Wrigley Field, they offered me a preferred walkon spot," Saxe said. "I was there with Johnny and I took it pretty much right away because that's where I want to be...

"Not many people can say they committed to their college standing on Wrigley Field."

Saxe is an impressive player in his own right and after his senior season, his 249 receptions and 3,478 receiving yards rank third and seventh in Illinois history.

