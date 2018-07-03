Ticker
Team Preview: Cary-Grove

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Cary-Grove Trojans here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

School: Cary Grove

Mascot: Trojans

Conference: Fox Valley

Twitter: @CGTrojansFB

Head Coach: Brad Seaburg

Assistant Coaches: Matt Furlong, Mike Walston, Dean Schlueter, Rick Splitt, Mike Manning, Phil Raffaelli, Ryan Passaglia, Ryan Ludwig, Eric Chandler

2017 results: 7-4 (6-2) Fox Valley Conference. The Trojans qualified for the Class 6A state playoff field. Cary Grove defeated St. Ignatius then lost to Prairie Ridge in second round action.

2018 Cary Grove Trojans schedule

24-Aug 7:00 H CRYSTAL LAKE SOUTH

31-Aug 7:00 A AT CRYSTAL LAKE CENTRAL

7-Sep 7:00 H HAMPSHIRE

14-Sep 7:00 A AT HUNTLEY

22-Sep 1:00 H DUNDEE CROWN

28-Sep 7:00 A AT MCHENRY

5-Oct 7:00 H JACOBS

12-Oct 7:00 A AT PRAIRIE RIDGE

19-Oct 7:00 H NAPERVILLE CENTRAL

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year

Addison West

OL

2019

Quinn Priester

QB

2019

Jason Petko

OL

2019

Danny Daigle

RB

2019

Max Buss

FB

2019

Zack Perrone

RB

2019
Defensive Returning Starters
Name Position Grad Year

Ben McDonald

LB

2019

Danny Daigle

DB

2019

Blake Skol

DB

2020

Michael Boyd

DB

2019
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year

Evan Hissong

OL/DL

2020

Jake Dimatteo

DL/LB

2019

Ian Masukevich

DB

2019

Harry Heinisch

OL

2019

2018 Cary Grove Trojans Summer/7on7 plans

Thursday, June 21st at Elk Grove 6:00 PM

Wednesday, June 27th at CG- Marian, Conant 1:30

Thursday, June 28th GBS at Night Wednesday,

July 11 at Nazareth

Did you know...that Cary-Grove has made the IHSA state football playoffs for 14 straight seasons (2004-2017) and counting?

EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Cary-Grove Trojans? The Trojans was so much closer to winning a conference title along with making potential deep state playoff runs...yet the major hurdle in rival Prairie Ridge stood in the way the past handful of seasons. The Trojans will bring back several experienced starters especially upfront on the offensive line which is a key for the CG power option offense. If the Trojans defense can reload a bit this summer this team could potentially make a big run this fall.

Keep an Eye on: Cary Grove senior OL Addison West. West, who is verbally committed to Western Michigan will be a three year varsity starter and a leader on and off the field for the Trojans again this fall.

EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Cary-Grove Trojans? 8-1/7-2

{{ article.author_name }}