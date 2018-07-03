EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Cary-Grove Trojans here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.

2017 results: 7-4 (6-2) Fox Valley Conference. The Trojans qualified for the Class 6A state playoff field. Cary Grove defeated St. Ignatius then lost to Prairie Ridge in second round action.

Did you know.. .that Cary-Grove has made the IHSA state football playoffs for 14 straight seasons (2004-2017) and counting?

EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Cary-Grove Trojans? The Trojans was so much closer to winning a conference title along with making potential deep state playoff runs...yet the major hurdle in rival Prairie Ridge stood in the way the past handful of seasons. The Trojans will bring back several experienced starters especially upfront on the offensive line which is a key for the CG power option offense. If the Trojans defense can reload a bit this summer this team could potentially make a big run this fall.

Keep an Eye on: Cary Grove senior OL Addison West. West, who is verbally committed to Western Michigan will be a three year varsity starter and a leader on and off the field for the Trojans again this fall.

EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Cary-Grove Trojans? 8-1/7-2