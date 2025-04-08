Meet: 2026 WR Colton Spychalski

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
School: Yorkville
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 175 pounds
Position: WR
Twitter: @ColtonSpy2026
Instagram: colton spychalski
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training Acceleration and Midwest Boom
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17821742/671f9538da13d98171ae2789
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I’m a great leader on and off the field and I have a great work ethic that makes everyone around me better.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your footba ll career?
Scoring my first varsity touchdown
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Davonta Smith
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
D1 Cincinnati commit i forget his name