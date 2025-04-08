Meet: 2026 WR Colton Spychalski

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!





School: Yorkville

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @ColtonSpy2026

Instagram: colton spychalski

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Acceleration and Midwest Boom

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17821742/671f9538da13d98171ae2789

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I’m a great leader on and off the field and I have a great work ethic that makes everyone around me better.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your footba ll career?

Scoring my first varsity touchdown

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Davonta Smith

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

D1 Cincinnati commit i forget his name