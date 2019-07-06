Team Preview: Elk Grove
School: Erk Grove
Mascot: Grenadiers
Conference: Mid Suburban East Conference
Team Twitter: @ElkGroveFB
Head Coach: Miles Osei
Assistant Coaches: Michael Kamedula, Samir Chaudhari, Steve Lesniak, Kyle Pfister, Jon Pieper, Larry Shinhoster, Chris Rogers, Dan Vargas, Kevin O'Malley, Kevin Modelski
2018 results: 1-8 (1-4) Mid Suburban East Conference. The Grens failed to qualify for the 2018 IHSA state football playoffs.
2019 Elk Grove Grenadiers schedule
1 - @ Hoffman Estates
2 - @ Conant
3 - Vernon Hills
4 - @ Maine East
5 - Prospect
6 - Rolling Meadows
7 - @ Wheeling
8 - Hersey
9 - @ Buffalo Grove
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Ian Ridge
|
RB
|
2020
|
5-foot-9
|
170
|
Andrew Claussen
|
TE
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
225
|
Charlie Janczak
|
QB
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
175
|
Shane Crimmins
|
WR
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
165
|
Mark Matos
|
RB/WR
|
2020
|
5-foot-8
|
140
|
James Trost
|
OL
|
2021
|
5-foot-11
|
210
|
Cameron Cruse
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
210
|
Joey Gaskill
|
QB
|
2021
|
5-foot-9
|
175
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Mark Matos
|
SS
|
2020
|
5-foot-8
|
140
|
Nathan Blankenship
|
LB
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
175
|
Kosei Kusunoki
|
FS
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
160
|
Shane Crimmins
|
DB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
165
|
Jayden Marquise
|
DB
|
2021
|
6-foot-0
|
180
|
Jake Izzo
|
DL
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
225
|
Andrew Claussen
|
DE
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
225
|
Joey Gaskill
|
LB
|
2021
|
5-foot-9
|
175
|Name
|Position
|
Nathan Casterton
|
WR/DB
|
Antonio Sandoval
|
OL
|
Jacob Slonski
|
LB
|
Joshua Bilodeau
|
LB
|
Jasson Cuatepitiz
|
OL/DL
2019 Elk Grove Grenadiers Summer/7on7 plans
June 13, 20, 27 Hosting 7v7
CSL/MSL 7v7 @ Maine West
June 10 St. Charles North 7v7
June 13 Downers Grove S. Tournament
June 17 Schaumburg 7v7
June 18 St. Charles North Tournament
June 22-25 Team Camp @ Rantoul, IL
Did you know....that Elk Grove last made the IHSA state football playoff field in 2013, which was part of the five year run that saw the Grens make the IHSA state playoffs for five straight years (2009-2013) which was also the longest consecutive playoff streak in school history.