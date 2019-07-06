News More News
Team Preview: Elk Grove

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Gfgka4xcxtvhblydoj1n

School: Erk Grove

Mascot: Grenadiers

Conference: Mid Suburban East Conference

Team Twitter: @ElkGroveFB

Head Coach: Miles Osei

Assistant Coaches: Michael Kamedula, Samir Chaudhari, Steve Lesniak, Kyle Pfister, Jon Pieper, Larry Shinhoster, Chris Rogers, Dan Vargas, Kevin O'Malley, Kevin Modelski

2018 results: 1-8 (1-4) Mid Suburban East Conference. The Grens failed to qualify for the 2018 IHSA state football playoffs.

2019 Elk Grove Grenadiers schedule

1 - @ Hoffman Estates

2 - @ Conant

3 - Vernon Hills

4 - @ Maine East

5 - Prospect

6 - Rolling Meadows

7 - @ Wheeling

8 - Hersey

9 - @ Buffalo Grove

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Ian Ridge

RB

2020

5-foot-9

170

Andrew Claussen

TE

2020

6-foot-3

225

Charlie Janczak

QB

2020

5-foot-11

175

Shane Crimmins

WR

2020

5-foot-10

165

Mark Matos

RB/WR

2020

5-foot-8

140

James Trost

OL

2021

5-foot-11

210

Cameron Cruse

OL

2020

6-foot-2

210

Joey Gaskill

QB

2021

5-foot-9

175
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Mark Matos

SS

2020

5-foot-8

140

Nathan Blankenship

LB

2020

5-foot-11

175

Kosei Kusunoki

FS

2020

5-foot-10

160

Shane Crimmins

DB

2020

5-foot-10

165

Jayden Marquise

DB

2021

6-foot-0

180

Jake Izzo

DL

2020

6-foot-0

225

Andrew Claussen

DE

2020

6-foot-3

225

Joey Gaskill

LB

2021

5-foot-9

175
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position 

Nathan Casterton

WR/DB

Antonio Sandoval

OL

Jacob Slonski

LB

Joshua Bilodeau

LB

Jasson Cuatepitiz

OL/DL

2019 Elk Grove Grenadiers Summer/7on7 plans

June 13, 20, 27 Hosting 7v7

CSL/MSL 7v7 @ Maine West

June 10 St. Charles North 7v7

June 13 Downers Grove S. Tournament

June 17 Schaumburg 7v7

June 18 St. Charles North Tournament

June 22-25 Team Camp @ Rantoul, IL

Did you know....that Elk Grove last made the IHSA state football playoff field in 2013, which was part of the five year run that saw the Grens make the IHSA state playoffs for five straight years (2009-2013) which was also the longest consecutive playoff streak in school history.

