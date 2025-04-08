QB Brady is making visits
My Take: Lane Tech 2026 3 star DT Daniel Howard has committed to Iowa State. So what are the Cyclones getting in Howard?
Meet: Get to Know 2028 WR/TE/LB Harry Keenan who is our prospect of the day
Meet: Get to Know 2026 WR Larnell Moore who is our prospect of the day
Hersey 2027 QB Jake Nawrot (6-foot-4, 170 pounds) checks in and recaps his recent visit to Purdue here.
A group of former Northwestern players are settling it's lawsuit against the school in the hazing scandal.
