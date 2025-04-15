Meet: 2026 WR Artie Gamino

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name Artie Gamino

School: Plainfield South

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @Artie86108217

Instagram: artie.gamino

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Trainingi train with a trainer in Romeoville johnny gill.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17799363/677c6c67c944c6a3cbc18a1f

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am one of the most hardest working athletes in Illinois, I never give less than 100 percent. I bring energy to the team with leadership that holds everyone accountable. when I work out, I'm never satisfied and always feel as if I'm getting out worked which pushes me to a level nobody is on. I am a big powerful and explosive wr with a big frame.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your footba ll career?

Just the competition and the thrill of being out on a field playing a physical game. My favorite moment was my first varsity touchdown against Plainfield east on a stop and go double move ( seen in my film ).

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

puca nuca from the rams is my favorite player because he brings an edge to the game guys dont have . the explosiveness and the eay he runs after catch and how smooth his routes are just inspires me.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

i did track last year and was an all-state athlete.

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

I go to Plainfield south and we have a senior David O he's a corner committed to SU and he pushed me to be better and never let me slip off a rep so always got better and got to play everyday agasinst a d1 player.