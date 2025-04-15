Meet: 2027 RB Youssef Mostafa

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name Youssef Mostafa

School: Plainfield North

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: RB

Twitter: @Youssefm2008

Instagram: ymostafa01

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

http://www.hudl.com/video/3/17952196/671ee4992263c2ba16a0b8ad

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

A blend of vision, speed, and strength. The ability to slice through defenses and create big plays, combined with exceptional work ethic and academic achievements.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

I love the game so I can’t say I have a favorite moment. Always love being with my team and enjoying success and working towards it.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

James Conner for overcoming cancer and still being an exceptional running back.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

NA

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

NA

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Not sure. I would say Chase Larson