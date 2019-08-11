News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-11 08:07:49 -0500') }} football Edit

Team Preview: Fisher

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Fisher Bunnies here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Vwyeahcvh00dgju0nhks

School: Fisher

Mascot: Bunnies

Conference: Heart of Illinois Conference

Team Twitter: @BunnieFootball

Head Coach: Jake Palmer

Assistant Coaches: Jon Deedrick Jeff Palmer Simon Corley Aaron Carter Thomas Hardesty Ken Ingold Drayton Purvis

2018 results: 8-3 (4-1) Heart of Illinois (Small) Conference. The Bunnies made the 2018 IHSA Class 1A state playoff field and defeated Cumberland then lost to Argenta Oreana in second round action.

2019 Fisher Bunnies schedule

8/30/19 vs. Hoopeston

9/6/19 @ Tremont

9/13/19 vs. Tri-Valley

9/21/19 vs. Madison

9/27/19 @ GCMS

10/4/19 vs. Heyworth

10/11/19 @ Deer Creek-Mackinaw

10/18/19 @ Ridgeview-Lexington

10/25/19 vs. LeRoy

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position

Will Delaney

QB

Tyler Wilson

RB

Cale Horsch

RB

Caleb Listerman

OL

Jed Chow

OL

Dakota Foster

OL

Hunter Coon

OL
Returning Defensive Starters
Name  Position

Will Delaney

DB

Cale Horsch

DB

Tyler Wilson

LB

Hunter Coon

DL

Caleb Liestman

DL
Newcomers to Watch
Name  Position

Drew Purvis

RB

2019 Fisher Bunnies Summer/7on7 plans

NA

Did you know....that Fisher's 2018 season was the best finish in the IHSA state playoffs since the 2005 season, when then head coach Matt Leng took Fisher to the 1A quarterfinal round.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}