Team Preview: Fisher
School: Fisher
Mascot: Bunnies
Conference: Heart of Illinois Conference
Team Twitter: @BunnieFootball
Head Coach: Jake Palmer
Assistant Coaches: Jon Deedrick Jeff Palmer Simon Corley Aaron Carter Thomas Hardesty Ken Ingold Drayton Purvis
2018 results: 8-3 (4-1) Heart of Illinois (Small) Conference. The Bunnies made the 2018 IHSA Class 1A state playoff field and defeated Cumberland then lost to Argenta Oreana in second round action.
2019 Fisher Bunnies schedule
8/30/19 vs. Hoopeston
9/6/19 @ Tremont
9/13/19 vs. Tri-Valley
9/21/19 vs. Madison
9/27/19 @ GCMS
10/4/19 vs. Heyworth
10/11/19 @ Deer Creek-Mackinaw
10/18/19 @ Ridgeview-Lexington
10/25/19 vs. LeRoy
|Name
|Position
|
Will Delaney
|
QB
|
Tyler Wilson
|
RB
|
Cale Horsch
|
RB
|
Caleb Listerman
|
OL
|
Jed Chow
|
OL
|
Dakota Foster
|
OL
|
Hunter Coon
|
OL
|Name
|Position
|
Will Delaney
|
DB
|
Cale Horsch
|
DB
|
Tyler Wilson
|
LB
|
Hunter Coon
|
DL
|
Caleb Liestman
|
DL
|Name
|Position
|
Drew Purvis
|
RB
2019 Fisher Bunnies Summer/7on7 plans
NA
Did you know....that Fisher's 2018 season was the best finish in the IHSA state playoffs since the 2005 season, when then head coach Matt Leng took Fisher to the 1A quarterfinal round.