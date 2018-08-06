EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Hinsdale South Hornets here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Did you know.. .that Hinsdale South's best IHSA state playoff finish? The 1980 Hornets placed second in Class 5A (state's second largest enrollment class) and lost to Mt. Carmel 15-10 in the state championship game.

EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Hinsdale South Hornets? The Hornets and head coach Mike Barry have been in the state playoffs in three of the last four seasons and the program is in good shape. Look for Hinsdale South to again challenge for the West Suburban Gold conference title and another IHSA state playoff appearance in 2018.

Keep an Eye on: Hinsdale South senior QB Marquese Garrett. Garrett, who started at running back last season is now running the Hornets offense under center this season. Garrett has a good arm and tough and is also a real threat running the football. .

EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Hinsdale South? 7-2/6-3