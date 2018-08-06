Ticker
Team Preview: Hinsdale South

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Hinsdale South Hornets here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

School: Hinsdale South

Mascot: Hornets

Conference: West Suburban Gold Conference

Twitter: @SOUTHFOOTBALL

Head Coach: Mike Barry

Assistant Coaches: Scott Hansen Dean Norman Kraig Conyer Arian Toney Nate Wolkow Dave Isaacson John Wander Jarrod Amolsch John Wander

2017 results: 6-5 (4-2) West Suburban Gold Conference. The Hornets made the Class 6A state football playoff field and lost to St. Laurence in opening round action.

2018 Hinsdale South Hornets schedule

vs Kaneland

vs Lyons Township

@ Morton

vs Downers Grove South

@ Willowbrook

vs Proviso East

@ Addison Trail

vs Leyden

@ Hinsdale Central

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Marquese Garrett

QB

2020

6-foot-1

190

Alex Diaz

OL

2019

6-fo0t-3

250

Erikas Nauckunas

OL

2020

6-foot-3

250

Steve Farina

WR

2019

5-foot-10

185

Devin Smith

WR

2019

5-foot-9

175

Terrill McCray

WR

2019

6-foot-0

175
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Eddy Hyland

DB

2019

6-foot-1

175

Amir McDermott

OLB

2019

6-foot-0

170

Terrill McCray

DB

2019

6-foot-0

175

Robert Jones

DL

2019

5-foot-11

225

Diante Coleman

DL

2019

6-foot-1

225

Devin Smith

OLB

2019

5-foot-9

175
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Eddy Hyland

DB

2019

6-foot-1

175

Ronny Burrage

WR

2019

6-foot-5

190

Jeremiah Kinsey

LB

2020

5-foot-10

185

Kamron Lipscomb

RB

2019

5-foot-10

175

Marquez Wesley

OLB

2020

5-foot-10

170

2018 Hinsdale South Hornets Summer/7on7 plans

NA

Did you know...that Hinsdale South's best IHSA state playoff finish? The 1980 Hornets placed second in Class 5A (state's second largest enrollment class) and lost to Mt. Carmel 15-10 in the state championship game.

EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Hinsdale South Hornets? The Hornets and head coach Mike Barry have been in the state playoffs in three of the last four seasons and the program is in good shape. Look for Hinsdale South to again challenge for the West Suburban Gold conference title and another IHSA state playoff appearance in 2018.

Keep an Eye on: Hinsdale South senior QB Marquese Garrett. Garrett, who started at running back last season is now running the Hornets offense under center this season. Garrett has a good arm and tough and is also a real threat running the football. .

EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Hinsdale South? 7-2/6-3

