Video: My Class 7A State Title Game Thoughts

Carmel Catholic 2027 4 star ranked QB Trae Taylor (6-foot-3, 180 pounds) discusses his recently released Top 12 schools
National Signing Day is just nine days away and Rivals analyst Greg Smith has all the latest buzz from the Midwest.
Make sure to listen to the brand new edition of the Between The Lines podcast featuring Mike Clark and EDGYTIM.
Michigan State has flipped Lincoln Way East 2025 running back Zion Gist from Western Michigan. More details here
Carmel Catholic 2027 4 star ranked QB Trae Taylor (6-foot-3, 180 pounds) discusses his recently released Top 12 schools
National Signing Day is just nine days away and Rivals analyst Greg Smith has all the latest buzz from the Midwest.
Make sure to listen to the brand new edition of the Between The Lines podcast featuring Mike Clark and EDGYTIM.