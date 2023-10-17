2023 WJOL AM 1340 Joliet Football Broadcast Schedule

Listen Live! Just CLICK HERE to listen to all WJOL Football Broadcasts and all local programming streamed live via the internet.

Pigskin Preview, a weekly talk show devoted to Prep Football in Will County as well as around the state of Illinois will return for it's 22nd season on WJOL AM 1340 in Joliet every Thursday from 6-8PM CST. Pigskin Preview is hosted by EDGYTIM.com publisher Tim O'Halloran along with "The Coach" Joe Rodeghero.

It's back! The annual WJOL AM 1340 in Joliet IHSA Football Playoff Pairings Show is back! Make sure and join the WJOL Sports Crew as we break down the IHSA state playoff field this Saturday night. We will also talk with every Joliet area head coach LIVE playing in the 2023 IHSA State Playoff field. Listen and watch Live this Saturday night from 7:30PM to 10 PM

Plus your calls and DM's are welcome all show long!

2023 WJOL AM 1340 Football Broadcast Schedule

Playoff Game Coverage TBA

#all games times are tentative at this point