Watch: 3rd and Leng Podcast Round 2

in other news
DH: 8 Underclassmen to Watch in Round 2
Make sure to check out EDGY's work each week in the Daily Herald
2024 Class 6A Round 2 Preview
IHSA Class 6A Round 2 Preview. So who has a better path after Round 1 action? Next top seed to fall?
FREE Photo Gallery: Brother Rice at Fenwick
FREE Photo Gallery: Check pout this FREE Photo Gallery from Saturday as Fenwick defeated Brother Rice.
Photos: Wheaton South at DG North
FREE Photo Gallery: Check out this latest photo gallery from Friday night's DGN win over Wheaton South.
Week 11 EDGYTIM Class 4A Top 10
Polls: The 2024 EDGYTIM.com Week 11 Class 4A State Wide Top 10 poll is here.
in other news
DH: 8 Underclassmen to Watch in Round 2
Make sure to check out EDGY's work each week in the Daily Herald
2024 Class 6A Round 2 Preview
IHSA Class 6A Round 2 Preview. So who has a better path after Round 1 action? Next top seed to fall?
FREE Photo Gallery: Brother Rice at Fenwick
FREE Photo Gallery: Check pout this FREE Photo Gallery from Saturday as Fenwick defeated Brother Rice.
Make sure to watch to the brand new edition of the 3rd and Leng podcast featuring Coach Matt Leng along with EDGYTIM.com publisher Tim O'Halloran. Each week Matt Leng and EDGYTIM will discuss the latest ongoings in and around IHSA football Class 4A thru Class 1A football along with the latest news in 8 Man Football across the state.
Also thanks to NUICFootball.com for the use of it's 2024 Class3A thru 8 Man Preseason polls. Make sure to follow @NIUCFootball on Twitter